EMPLOYERS are being advised not to make an instant switch back to office working.

Jeremy Petty, managing director of York-based employee engagement consultancy, scarlettabbott, suggests companies should instead take an 'endurance training' approach.

scarlettabbott has been supporting businesses throughout the pandemic, and says many are now investing in ‘future of work’ initiatives to support their employees’ wellbeing.

Reflecting on the strategies and steps businesses are taking to prioritise staff wellbeing, especially now that many are returning to the office, Jeremy said: "Businesses have had a lot to process during the past year.

"Whereas a year ago it was about making important decisions for the short-term, now businesses we are partnering with are looking at the medium to long-term. A lot of the conversations we are having, and new work we are delivering, are around ‘future of work’ initiatives - employee wellbeing is right at the centre of these conversations.

"Mental health has always been important, but I think the pandemic has shone a new light on it," he added.

"Covid-19 has caused stress and anxiety, the obvious health risks, and job insecurity for many - some people have had to deal with all of these stresses at the same time while being expected to still perform in their role to the best of their ability.

"That’s one of the reasons many businesses are realising just how important the wellbeing of their teams is. It’s not just about simply looking after those who we work with, but that this, in turn, drives the effectiveness and the success of their business. It’s therefore a potential win-win."

So, what sort of initiatives and strategies are businesses implementing?

"For many businesses the main focus right now is about implementing hybrid or flexible working models to give their teams the freedom to work where they work best. For each business, each team, each individual, the way they want to work might be very different.

"Although hybrid or flexible working models will be individual to each business and how they operate, there are some key considerations all employers need to think about with the relaxing of the working from home message. This could include looking at their digital strategy, being conscious of a proximity bias forming and ensuring they are flexible with the needs of their team."

He added: "Whether your team, or parts of your team, are going back to the office full time or just two or three days a week, it’s a good idea to think of it a little like endurance training.

"Your employees will need to get used to commuting again, the routine of being in the office and interacting with larger groups of people. It’s better to consider building up the number of days in the office over a period of time rather than making an instant switch.

"It’s also essential to create an inclusive culture by putting in place a clear hybrid working policy and people strategy. If your team is split into ‘front line’ and those usually office-based, with some of those working at home while others are in the office, make sure that comms are targeted and don’t create an ‘us’ and ‘them’ mentality.

"Employees have become used to flexibility and won’t want to give it up now that we can return to the office, so it’s important to consider what works best for your teams and your individuals - that’s part of looking after their wellbeing.

"Communication is key in this period of transition. Being clear about the business’ needs as well as employees’ needs will help them understand any decisions you make. The key to finding a balanced approach that keeps your colleagues with you will be listening and communicating clearly."