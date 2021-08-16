THESE are all the Covid-19 restrictions in place at York Racecourse ahead of the Welcome to Yorkshire Ebor Festival.
The racecourse said it will operate in a far more familiar, effectively “normal” manner after the Government lifted all formal restrictions on July 19.
The flagship festival comes just days after self-isolation rules changed.
With the racecourse expecting crowds of 83,000 people during the four day event, the racecourse has set out how the remainder of the York season will operate.
Read similar stories: How to watch and listen to the event at home
The racecourse has created a Covid-19 Code of Conduct and asked racegoers to exercise personal responsibility and observe the rules.
York Racecourse said: "The wider advice remains that taking up the offer of a vaccination will make a significant difference to nationwide infection rates.
"Whilst there is no formal requirement to prove a negative lateral flow test or evidence of vaccination on arrival, our message is that all racegoers voluntarily do a self-administered Lateral Flow Test on the day of, or on the day before, racing for their own peace of mind.
"Make sure other members of your group have read and understood these guidelines.
"We are all simply trying to keep you safe and keep us racing."
Racegoers are advised:
- Do not travel to York Racecourse if you have any Covid-19 symptoms, feel unwell or have been instructed to self-isolate by Test & Trace team. A full refund is offered in these circumstances.
- Where possible, travel to York Racecourse in private transport, walk or cycle. There is free parking on arrival and cycle racks on Grandstand Road (under the white footbridge) and adjacent to the Sir Henry Cecil Gates.
- The legal requirement for social distancing may have been lifted however the Government advice is to continue to take personal responsibility.
- It will be possible to place a bet with William Hill or tote on a both a cash and cashless basis. Some on-course bookmakers have the ability to take cashless bets alongside cash bets.
- Observe the designated one-way routes and tidal flow systems that will remain in some places.
- Government guidance to individuals regarding face coverings is that these are advisable when indoors or in a busy area. The venue also recommends racegoers wear a facing covering when inside our grandstands or a busy area.
- The racecourse will not be asking racegoers to wear face coverings when inside or in busy areas but it is encouraged and recommended.
- The racecourse's close contact team - such as those in the restaurants or in busy indoor positions - will be asked to wear a face covering.
- Regularly wash your hands, avoid touching your face, and then disposing of any used tissues appropriately. Bring and use your own hand sanitiser.
- There will be a number of hand sanitiser stations around York Racecourse for use.
- Follow all signage and the instructions of our team, officials or any emergency service personnel present at York Racecourse.
- Do not try to access areas of York Racecourse that are closed off or designated for participants.
The normal York dress code for County Stand racegoers will apply for remaining racedays – gentlemen in the County Stand are expected to wear a jacket, collared shirt and tie.
If a heatwave day is forecast, York Racecourse will advise County Stand racegoers that jackets are not required.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.