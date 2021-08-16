A MUCH-LOVED teacher who taught thousands of York youngsters, and spent her working life teaching at the school where she was a pupil herself, has died aged just 41.

Natalie Michael, née Holt, went to Knavesmire School in South Bank as a pupil, growing up in the house in Trafalgar Street where her parents John and Pat, still live, over-looking the school.

She moved onto Millthorpe secondary and York College before training as a nursery teacher at Derby University and returning to York to take up a teaching job at her beloved Knavesmire.

She progressed to be head of Early Years and was so good at her job she was appointed as an Advanced Skills Teacher to go in to other York schools to advise them.

Natalie retired from work through ill health a couple of years ago, after being diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Sjogren’s Syndrome and died after suffering from interstitial lung disease.

Natalie married her husband, John, back in May and they have a one-year-old son, William.

Her friend and colleague, Hannah Gibson, who is head of school, at Knavesmire said: “Natalie was caring, kind, inventive and meticulous in her teaching and was loved by so many children but also their families for her ‘no nonsense’ yet caring approach. She had a zest for life and a really cheeky side.

“She was determined and full of love - love for life, love for family, love for friends and making sure everyone else was looked after before herself. She invested her heart and soul in her friendships. Nothing was too much trouble for her. I feel so lucky to have known her. Even through her illness, she thought of others and made sure we were all ok.”

Knavesmire head teacher, Adam Cooper, said: “Natalie will be fondly remembered by pupils and parents in the city. She supported other schools in the city with their development of Early Years and Forest School, she was a real character and is much-missed.”

Along with John and William, Natalie leaves behind, mum and dad John and Pat, her brother Keith, aunty Pauline and grandad Reg. Her funeral is on Wednesday (August 18), 11.45am in St Paul's Church in Shadwell, Leeds, where Natalie and John lived.

Donations can be either be made at the service or online here.