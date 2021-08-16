THERE'S plenty of ways to tune into live broadcasts of York Racecourse's Ebor Festival 2021.

The Welcome to Yorkshire Ebor Festival is taking place from Wednesday, August 18 until Saturday, August 21.

But you don't need to be sat in the Grandstand to watch all 28 races with new technology - including cameras suspended from 32-metre-high towers - bringing viewers closer to the action.

The first four races on each of the four days will be broadcast live on the ITV main channel, headed by Ed Chamberlin and Francesca Cumani, as part of the biggest outside broadcast infrastructure ever assembled for the Ebor Festival.

The team that includes Mark Hayes and Charlotte Hawkins will bring pictures of all the action and every aspect of the Festival to the armchairs of the nation and around the world.

Erected over the parade ring, pre-parade ring and champagne terraces is the brand new Luna Remote 3D wire camera - suspended from four 32-metre-high towers. It is set to provide wonderful new shots from above.

Racing TV are covering all 28 races of the Ebor Festival live, fronted by ‘Racing Broadcasters of the Year’ Nick Luck and Lydia Hislop, alongside twelve-time Irish champion jump jockey, Ruby Walsh, and including ‘Mark Your Card’ live from the track at 10.30am each day.

In advance of the meeting, Lydia Hislop will also present a new preview programme, ‘The Knowledge’ at 8.30pm on Tuesday, August 17 which will look to provide deep guidance to those seeking to find winners across the week.

The Welcome to Yorkshire Ebor Festival will have a significant international broadcast presence with coverage across the globe including the Sky network in Australia, TVG and Fox Sport in North America, the Green Channel in Japan, SuperSport in Africa, the Middle East, Equidia in France and Virgin Media in Ireland.

How to check results of the Ebor races

All runners will continue to carry speed sensing equipment from Coursetrack who are working in partnership with the Racecourse Media Group to continue the assimilation of sectional timings and race data information.

The intention is that the results, once they are processed and validated, will be shared on www.racingtv.com as well as on social media @RacingTV.com