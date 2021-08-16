AN ARCHITECT studio is expanding due to a strong pipeline of projects and recent successes including the completion of three prominent buildings in York.

Vincent & Brown which worked on the recently-completed Bootham House, Bootham Row and The Quadrant, delivering 37 new homes, has made a series of promotions and appointments.

Mark Andrews has been made a director of the firm, Rob Miller an associate, while Thomas Hudson has joined as an architect.

The team works on a wide range of residential, commercial and mixed-use developments, with a number of on-going developments in York

Neil Brown, of Vincent & Brown, said: "As a studio, we are working on some amazing projects and have a very exciting pipeline of work, which means we want to attract the best, most creative and ambitious people, to join our team.

"We believe we can offer the best that ‘big city’ architects can offer in terms of projects, as well as a collaborative and friendly environment from our offices in York.”

The team's on-going projects in York include 20 luxury apartments for the over 55s through the conversion of Beverley House in Shipton Road and a hotel scheme in Micklegate.

It has also previously worked on the award-winning Fire Station development in Clifford Street.

The now-complete Quadrant is a new mixed-use development that includes a commercial unit and eight apartments with views of York Minster.

Bootham House was a conversion of the former Savills office, a red brick Georgian building, into 12 apartments, a mews house and a cottage, while Bootham Row Apartments replaced the former Colin Hicks Garage, just off Bootham Row, and the site has been transformed into 16 apartments.

New director, Mark Andrews' successful architectural career spans more than 20 years.

He has experience in wide-ranging projects, including mixed-use, higher-education and residential schemes and is currently working on high-profile developments in York, such as the former Heworth gasworks site, a new eco-hotel on North Street and the senior living residential development in Shipton Road.

Rob Miller has a specific interest in sustainability, having worked on significant office and residential developments before joining Vincent & Brown in 2019.

His current projects include two major office schemes in York and new designs for the Roman Quarter project, Rougier Street.

The firm is recruiting at all levels ranging from Part I & Part II to experienced technologists, architects and associate architects.