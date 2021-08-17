HOT air balloons from across the world are set to arrive in York over the August bank holiday weekend - along with a host of family entertainment.

There is less than two weeks to go until the Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta lights up York with a four-day visual “spectacular” at York Racecourse from Friday, August 27 to Monday, August 30.

Balloon Fiesta organiser, John Lowery, said: “We are delighted to be able to go ahead with the Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta as planned this year with some exciting new additions from previous years.

“We have an absolutely amazing four days planned and are so excited to be welcoming balloons which have never been seen before in the UK.

“It is going to be a really special, unique experience for our visitors.”

With more than 50 hot air balloons expected to take flight over the weekend, visitors can look forward to seeing several special shape balloons which will be arriving from Europe - before beginning a tour of the USA later in the year.

A complete package of family entertainment will also be on offer with music acts, arena displays, York’s largest funfair, the world largest bouncy castle and a 1,000ft long inflatable obstacle course, say organisers.

There will also be a 20-minute laser, drone and firework display finale taking place on the Monday evening.

The outdoor festival is planned to go ahead with no Covid-19 restrictions in place, however hand sanitising stations will be in place and organisers are requesting that attendees respect one another’s space.

Advance ticket purchase is recommended with only limited numbers expected to be available on the day. Tickets are available on the Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta website for £3 per person per day.

One pound from each ticket will be split between three local charities - Yorkshire Air Ambulance, St Leonard's Hospice and York Rescue Boat.