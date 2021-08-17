Since spring 2020 children globally have missed large amounts of schooling, with remote teaching and home education not having the same benefit for all, dependent on multiple factors, most notably the stability of the home environment.

Yet perhaps the biggest worry we ought to be facing is how the pressure to achieve is affecting our children’s mental health.

Child and adolescent mental health presentations have increased massively during this time of great uncertainty. A tripling in the number of referrals to child eating disorders services is just one example. This is on a background of a third of children aged 5-16 already talking to Childline in 2018-9; i.e., pre pandemic. Indeed, such is the government’s concern that it has pledged 3 billion toward promoting what it describes as 'support for children’s mental health and wellbeing alongside academic recovery'.

GCSEs and A-levels have long been the yardstick of academic evaluation, but recent reforms have changed how they are conducted and graded, with more emphasis on final assessments rather than continuous appraisal, for example coursework throughout the academic year. Confusingly for some, grades are now marked 9-1 rather than the old-style A* to G.

Over half of teachers feel that the new reforms record students’ ability less well than previously, and an equal number don’t feel adequately equipped to ensure secondary school children are appropriately prepared in light of the changes.

Of significantly greater concern is how these changes are affecting children psychologically. Some 80 per cent of teachers have noted a worsening in children’s mental health in association with the burden of exams. Half of teachers have had first hand experiences of secondary school students expressing suicidal ideation as a result of exam related stress.

We now know that excess stress isn’t good, and the old adage “what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger” is nonsense.

Children’s brains are developing right into adulthood, with two significant periods, between 0-5 and 12-25 years of age. While it was previously thought that the first 1,000 days of life were the most vital in terms of child development, it is acknowledged that negative experiences and stimuli much later than this can alter the structure and function of the brain.

Chronic stress and negative encounters are associated with lifelong complications and an increased risk of both physical and mental health illness.

Yet far before this, any child who is stressed or unwell will not perform as well in an exam setting, a recent study published in the BMJ showing it makes them three times more likely not to pass five GCSEs.

That isn’t to say that the significance of academic achievement should be dismissed. Clearly it can’t. While many highly successful people will have little in the way of formal qualifications, for the majority a sound education is one of the foundations of a prosperous life.

However, it is vital to recognise the potential burdens that young minds can experience and not prioritise academic excellence over this. A significant issue is not only the pressure schools may place on students to achieve, but also that generated by children themselves and parents - often without the individual or parent realising it is happening.

Many negative experiences in life can be buffered by the existence of a supportive parent or older individual, who is able to provide positive feedback in the light of adversity, and also shine a degree of perspective on the situation, which adolescents won’t have yet developed due to relative lack of life experience.

It is vital that the amount of work is balanced with outside pursuits and recreation. A good diet, regular sleep, positive and loving interactions, as well as something to look forward to every day, no matter how small, all significantly promote general wellbeing. As a result, better academic performance is more likely. It may or may not be easy to spot a child or adolescent who is struggling. The classic symptoms of withdrawal, apathy or school reluctance may be present, yet somatic symptoms such as abdominal pains, diarrhoea and palpitations may also to point to psychological unrest. Children who are at risk of self-harm may not show any signs of upset whatsoever. Regularly checking in on a child is a vital part of them knowing support is available.