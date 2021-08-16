WITH over 100,000 people due to take part, this will be the first time many of The Arts Society’s members will attend their first face to face event since March last year.
September marks an important milestone into the reopening of the arts with art history lectures re-starting, as well as coffee meetings, cultural visits, volunteering and arts discussion groups taking place locally, in person and online, across the country.
Artists and topics covered by some of the planned lectures include Banksy, Grayson Perry, The Bayeux Tapestry, Caravaggio, Manet, Holbein as well as histories of canals, wallpaper and diamonds.
The Arts Society provides a welcoming space for art lovers to come together – locally, nationally and globally, in person and online – with the opportunity to hear expert lecturers share their specialist knowledge about the arts.
