A PIONEERING trial to enhance Harrogate’s vision for sustainable transport is to be introduced in a a road in the town.
As part of the upcoming Otley Road cycle route, North Yorkshire County Council highways team is to implement an 18-month trial for a one-way filter lane on Victoria Road.
The proposal recognises sustainable travel links to the town centre from the West of Harrogate, along with the schemes on Victoria Avenue and Harrogate town centre, to be delivered through the Active Travel Fund and Transforming Cities Fund early next year.
Councillor Don Mackenzie, executive member for access, said: "This addition to the existing active travel schemes in Harrogate demonstrates our commitment to encouraging sustainable transport to ease congestion and to improve air quality."
The proposal is intended to simplify traffic movements at the junction between Victoria Road and Otley Road and to improve safety. Vehicles will be prevented from leaving Victoria Road on to Otley Road.
Existing parking restrictions in the area will remain, a barrier will be placed at the junction, and one-way only and no entry signs will be installed.
