A YORK woman accused of laundering approximately £1 billion is among 21 people pictured on the National Crime Agency’s Most Wanted List.
Sarah Panitzke, 47, of Fulford, is wanted by HMRC for fraud and has been on the run now for eight years.
She is accused of laundering approximately £1 billion for a crime group involved in VAT fraud, said the National Crime Agency.
Panitzke, went on the run back in May 2013 before the end of her trial, and was jailed in her absence.
She was a senior member of a criminal group involved in a huge VAT fraud, and controlled the accounts of many companies remotely via different computer addresses.
Panitzke travelled the world to further the fraud, and visited Dubai, Spain and Andorra, police have previously said. Eighteen of her associates were jailed for a total of 135 years.
She is five feet seven inches tall, with slim build, mousey straight hair, blue eyes and a Yorkshire accent.
Before the pandemic holidaymakers heading to Spain were urged to look out for Panitzke when the agency rereleased her details back in Summer 2019 in a bid to track her down.
The agency are asking the public to help the them catch her. Anyone with information on Panitzke's whereabouts should contact the NCA on 0800 788 887 or (0)203 080 0871.
