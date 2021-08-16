A RECRUITMENT agency is looking to recruit up to 100 care workers as it expands into Yorkshire.
Nineteen Recruitment, an independent recruitment company based in the North East of England, has expanded into the region to help businesses in the care sector recruit for their rapidly growing workforces.
The vacancies are open to anyone who wishes to become a key worker, meaning experience is not required.
The ideal candidate will simply be someone with a passion for support work and social care.
Lou Burns, director of Nineteen Recruitment, said: "The pandemic has shone a light on the incredibly valuable work that key workers in social care perform every day, and so this is the perfect opportunity for anyone who wants to get into care but hasn't got the experience.
"We are helping a growing number of businesses across Yorkshire recruit caring and compassionate people to work in their residential settings, specifically supporting people with autism, learning disabilities or mental health conditions."
Anyone who wishes to become a key worker and make a real difference to the lives of vulnerable people in Yorkshire should email Lou via louise@nineteenrecruitment.com or call 0191 691 2899.
