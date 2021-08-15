FIREFIGHTERS are tonight battling a barn fire in the North Yorkshire countryside.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews from Selby, York and Tadcaster had gone to the fire near Cliffe, Selby, with support from Humberside Fire & Rescue Service.
"The fire involves a large quantity of straw bales," tweeted group manager Bob Hoskins, adding that no people or animals had been harmed.
