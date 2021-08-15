CAMPAIGNERS against proposals to restrict blue badge access to York city centre have revealed they are planning non violent direct action to disrupt City of York Council business.

York Equal Access Campaign claims the authority has 'declared war' on disabled blue badge holders, so in return blue badge holders and their supporters will disrupt its business.

"This is a call for disabled people and able-bodied allies to come together to show the city council that they can’t arbitrarily disregard the human rights enshrined in law by banning blue badge holders from the city centre," said spokesman Gordon Campbell-Thomas.

"York Equal Access Campaign are calling for a show of solidarity against the council plans.

"The date for the Non Violent Direct Action is Wednesday, August 25. The time is 3 pm; the place will be announced shortly."

He said anyone wishing to take part should contact either him or Rose Drew by email to gordonct@gmail.com or rose@stairwellbooks.com, or by phoning 07506124886 or 07914 271871.

The campaign group staged a demonstration in Goodramgate earlier this month, unfolding banners claiming that people were welcome to York - unless they were disabled.

The council said then it had already reinstated blue badge access to Deangate, provided additional badge parking and proposed more on the edge of the centre, and was looking at proposals which would significantly improve access for disabled residents, including making car parks more accessible and changes to footstreets hours.

“The footstreets proposals are part of the most extensive review of accessibility in the city centre since the footstreets were established," said a spokesperson.

“Engagement with disabled residents and other groups is at the heart of this review.

“Extensive engagement last year helped us better understand the wide range of access needs – including the benefits of the removal of vehicles to many disabled people - to create an inclusive, thriving and safe city centre.

“While we’ve already reinstated blue badge access to Deangate, provided additional blue badge parking and proposed more on the edge of the city centre, we’re also looking at proposals which will significantly improve access to the city centre for disabled residents.

“This includes how to make our car parks more accessible, the timings of the footstreets hours, access for disabled people who use cycles as a mobility aid, the quality and location of dropped kerbs, quality of footpaths, rest points and facilities throughout the city centre. We’re also reviewing the Shopmobility service.

“These recommendations will be shared ahead of any decision over the permanent removal of blue badge exemptions for access to footstreets.

“We’re grateful that many of York’s disabled people have taken time to complete surveys and contribute to these conversations, and look forward to continuing that conversation to improve access for disabled people in York.”