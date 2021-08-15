THIS car was seized after it was stopped by police on York's outskirts and the driver was found to have no licence or insurance - and also failed a drugs test.
Traffic Constable David Minto tweeted the picture of the car, which he said he had sighted with a number of youths inside in the early hours of today.
He said it was stopped near the McDonalds takeaway on the York Outer Ring Road at Poppleton, and the driver was found to have no licence or insurance, and also tested positive for cocaine on a drug wipe.
The driver was arrested and a blood specimen obtained, he added.
