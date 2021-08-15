YORK Rescue Boat volunteers saved someone from a city river early today.
A spokesperson tweeted that it was called by police to an incident on the River Foss in York at 1.30am.
"During the incident the person entered the water," they said.
"Two of our swiftwater rescue technicians were quickly deployed into the water and rescued the person.
"They were then safely taken into the care of police."
