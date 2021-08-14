FANS hailed York’s ‘fantastic’ and 'fabulous' new community stadium as they arrived today for York City’s first league match at the complex in front of supporters.

Supporters had express frustration before the League North fixture against Kidderminster Harriers after the capacity at the LNER Community Stadium at Monks Cross was limited to 2,000.

However, fans who were lucky enough to get a ticket were in good mood - at least until the campaign got off to a frustrating start with a 2-1 defeat.

Alan King, a fan for 40 years, admitted he had thought the day would never come.

"I didn't think it would happen,"he said. "There always seemed to be problem after problem."

Fellow fan Peter Heppell, who had worked in the past as a match day steward at Bootham Crescent, also welcomed the new ground.

Andy Smith, of Tang Hall, who was taken to see City as a child by his father and had brought his children Alfie, nine, and Charlie, seven, with him on Saturday, said he thought the new stadium was 'fantastic.'

He said: "It's absolutely amazing, really good. It should have been about 40 years ago though- Bootham Crescent was falling to bits, wasn't it?"

Angie Sleightholme, who has been going to watch York City for 50 years and was attending on Saturday with a group of friends and family members, had similar views.

"It's fabulous," she said. "But it's about time."

Brothers Dave and Pete Dicks also thought the stadium was 'really good,' and said they believed 4,000 to 5,000 fans would have attended, had the capacity not been restricted.

Clare Ahmad, attending with her husband Az, son Cayden and daughter Bethannie, said: "I really like it," adding that Cayden had been going to City matches since he was three days old, when she had taken him to a fixture at Bootham Crescent.