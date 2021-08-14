A MAN has been charged following the attempted kidnapping of a woman in East Yorkshire.
Humberside Police said the charge related to an incident near Rawcliffe, Goole, on March 29, 2021.
It said the 22-year-old man was due to appear in court next week.
