POLICE are increasingly concerned for the welfare of a York man who has gone missing.
North Yorkshire Police said Asher Newton-Hetherington, 35, had been missing from his home address in York since July 16, and the last confirmed sighting of him was in Whitby on July 27.
"Although Asher has previously gone missing, he has always returned home within a few days, and officers are increasingly concerned for his welfare and the fact he needs to take medication," said a spokesperson.
They said Asher had been known to sleep on park benches and camp out, and anyone seeing him was being urged by police and his family to report it straight away by phoning 101, quoting incident number 12210161240.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.