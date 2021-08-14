A YORK man who had gone missing has been found safe and well.
North Yorkshire Police said yesterday that Asher Newton-Hetherington, 35, had been missing from his home address in York since July 16, and the last confirmed sighting of him was in Whitby on July 27.
It said that although Asher had previously gone missing, he had always returned home within a few days, and officers were increasingly concerned for his welfare.
But the force tweeted today: "Pleased to report the missing 35-year-old York man we posted yesterday has been found safe and well.
"Thank you so much to everyone who shared our appeal to find him, and contacted us with information!"
