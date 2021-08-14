A MOTORCYCLIST has been taken to hospital after a crash on a country road in North Yorkshire.
Sergeant Paul Cording, of North Yorkshire Police, tweeted this afternoon that the collision had happened in Rues Lane at the junction with Sowerby Lane, Blubberhouses, west of Harrogate.
He said the road was blocked for a time and tweeted a picture showing an air ambulance helicopter at the scene.
He said the collision involved a van and a motorcycle, and the motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
