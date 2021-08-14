POLICE say there has been a serious crash at Dalby Forest.
PC David Minto tweeted this morning that he had spent the last part of his shift at a serious road traffic collision at the woodland near Pickering, which is popular with cyclists as well as walkers.
He did not give any further details, saying only: "Further updates to follow."
North Yorkshire Police was unable to give any information on the collision, and North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said it did not attend.
The Press has asked the Yorkshire Ambulance Service if it attended the incident.
More to follow.
