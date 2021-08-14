FIVE teenagers were injured - two seriously - when their car left the road and crashed into a tree in North Yorkshire last night.
North Yorkshire Police said a teenager was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink driving, drug driving, and causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and remains in custody.
A force spokesperson said the collision involved a red Citroen C3 and happened at 11.30pm last night at Bickley Gate, Langdale End, near Scarborough.
They said five teenage occupants – three male and two female – were injured.
Two of them, a male and female teenager, suffered serious injuries and remain in hospital.
The Yorkshire Ambulance Service said it sent a fleet of ambulances to the scene of the single vehicle collision.
A spokeswoman said four casualties from the vehicle were taken to Scarborough Hospital, while a fifth did not require to go to hospital.
Police appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage to phone 101, quoting ref no 12210180883, or email mcit@northyorkshire.police.uk.
