FIVE teenagers were injured - two seriously - when their car left the road and crashed into a tree in North Yorkshire last night.

North Yorkshire Police said a teenager was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink driving, drug driving, and causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and remains in custody.

A force spokesperson said the collision involved a red Citroen C3 and happened at 11.30pm last night at Bickley Gate, Langdale End, near Scarborough.

They said five teenage occupants – three male and two female – were injured.

Two of them, a male and female teenager, suffered serious injuries and remain in hospital.

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service said it sent a fleet of ambulances to the scene of the single vehicle collision.

A spokeswoman said four casualties from the vehicle were taken to Scarborough Hospital, while a fifth did not require to go to hospital.

Police appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage to phone 101, quoting ref no 12210180883, or email mcit@northyorkshire.police.uk.

 