FORMER York schoolboy Greg Wise has told how he has agreed to take part in Strictly Come Dancing in honour of his sister, who died five years ago.

The 55-year-old actor, who attended St Peter's School and is married to Oscar-winning actress Dame Emma Thompson, described his sister Clare as a 'huge disco queen.'

He said: “My gorgeous diva sis, who would have been insane with excitement that her little bro was doing this, I will channel her, as her bro can’t dance.

"But I’m thrilled to be dipping my toes, knees, hips and arms into this wonderful world, and hope to make her proud and, obviously, make her laugh.”

Greg is best known for roles in Sense And Sensibility, in which he starred opposite his wife, The Crown, Johnny English and Cranford.

