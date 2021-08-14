FIREFIGHTERS were called out to a property in Pocklington after a slow cooker was placed on an electric hob and caught fire.
Humberside Fire & Rescue Service said the fire happened at 2pm yesterday in Scaife Garth.
It said the cooker was removed to the open air and the electric supply was isolated, and there was damage to the slow cooker only.
The property's smoke detector was activated during the fire.
