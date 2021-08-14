FIVE areas of York - three to the north of the city - are shaded purple on the latest Covid map after rises in the numbers of infections.
Purple denotes case rates of between 400 and 799 per 100,000 population on Public Health England's map.
And in the seven days to August 8, the five York areas which rose above the 400 threshold were:
*Clifton Without & Skelton, with a rate of 470.1, after a 21.2 per cent rise in cases compared to the previous week.
*Wigginton, with a rate of 442.7, after a 35 per cent rise.
*Haxby, with a rate of 452.6 after a 116.7 per cent rise.
*Holgate West, with a rate of 416.3 after a 69.6 per cent rise.
*York City Centre, with a rate of 489.8 after a 65 per cent rise.
All other areas of York are shaded dark blue, meaning rates of between 200 and 399.
Pocklington is also shaded purple, with a rate of 420.7 after a 142.9 per cent rise.
Two areas with some of the lowest rates in the region are Ouseburn, Hammerton & Tockwith, with a rate of only 195.4 after a 24 per cent fall, and Sheriff Hutton, Slingsby & Swinton with a rate of 164.1 after a 23.8 per cent fall.
