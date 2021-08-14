POLICE have arrested one person and seized items during a drugs raid in York.
North Yorkshire Police tweeted that the drugs warrant was conducted in the Foxwood area yesterday.
"The investigation is ongoing but a large knife has been recovered from the property and removed by officers," it added.
