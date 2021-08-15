THIS is a short walk which combines views of the wild moors which so inspired the Bronte sisters with visits to some of the locations which provided the setting for popular film The Railway Children.

In addition, the walk explores the lovely village of Haworth, complete with (steep) cobbled streets and interesting shops.

From the centre of Haworth head down the cobbled main street. Opposite The Fleece pub turn left down a steep lane heading towards Haworth rail station.

Cross the main road but after 200 metres turn left before reaching the station. Turn right and then left through a gate and follow the surfaced path across Haworth Park. Turn left after a gate at the east end of the park and then right on to Mytholmes Lane.

Follow the road for nearly half a mile to a garage on your right. Here go through a gate on to a footpath.

To the left there are views of Mytholmes Tunnel where the Railway Children famously waved flags made of red petticoats to try and prevent an approaching train from hitting a fallen tree, and where schoolboy runner Jim slipped and hurt his leg on a paperchase.

Pass through two kissing gates before turning right on to Station Road and head steeply down hill to Oakworth Station. This is the most realistic period station on the Keighley and Worth Valley Railway, now run for tourists and often using steam trains but in the past used as part of the industrial heritage of this part of the country. The station and railway both have a starring role in The Railway Children.

The line was built by wealthy millowners in the later 19th century. The station has many characteristics of the early 20th century, with gas lights still operating and a lovely feel for the bygone age.

Cross the bridge and on the left is Station Cottage where Mr Perks the porter lived. Follow the road as it bends right and then sharply left. Here take the lane past Vale Fold Cottages, which also featured in the film, before a stile on the left will entice you on to some open fields near Bridgehouse Beck. More views across to Mytholmes Tunnel.

Before long cross the small river over a footbridge and join a minor road. Turn left and soon reach Haworth Station. There is a small quirky shop, best for rail enthusiasts.

Cross the rail lines at the west end of the station via the bridge and rejoin the lane (Butts Lane) that leads steeply uphill and back in to the main village of Haworth.

There is a variety of excellent cafes and pubs but before settling down turn right to the top of the village and find the Bronte Parsonage Museum. This is where the famous literary sisters lived their short but inspiring lives surrounded by the wild moors and suffocating industrial smog.

* Fact File:

Distance: Roughly 2.5 miles

Height to Climb: 140m (460 feet)

Start: SE 031373. There is a car park at the top end of Haworth near the Bronte Museum. Walk in to the centre of the village.

Difficulty: Easy. Mainly on lanes, road sides and some paths although be aware there are some short sharp climbs.

Refreshments: A large choice of lovely cafes interspersed with the odd pub.

Be Prepared: The route description and sketch map only provide a guide to the walk. You must take out and be able to read a map (O/S Explorer OL21) and in cloudy/misty conditions a compass. You must also wear the correct clothing and footwear for the outdoors.

Whilst every effort is made to provide accurate information, walkers head out at their own risk.

* Jonathan Smith runs Where2walk, a walking company in the Yorkshire Dales.

He has written his own book, the Dales 30, which details the highest mountains in the Dales. He also runs one-day navigation courses for beginners and intermediates.

Join his Learn a Skill, Climb a Hill weekends in the Dales. Visit where2walk.co.uk