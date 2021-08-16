YORK'S new resident burlesque dancer has told of her journey to the stage - citing Marilyn Monroe and Jane Russell as her biggest influences.

Freida Nipples, who grew up in York, started burlesque dance classes at the University of Manchester as a way to make new friends.

Despite having no experience in professional dance, Frieda fell in love with the "extremely creative" art form and how it helped her self confidence.

Freida Nipples made her debut at The Frou Frou Club in 2016 with Lady Wildflower, an internationally acclaimed and highly in-demand burlesque artist based in Leeds.

After years of building her name, Freida has taken up residence at Impossible WonderBar & Tea Rooms with over 11.1k followers on social media.

With fans describing Freida as "mesmerising" and "an absolute dream", the burlesque dancer has shows taking place on September 5, October 3, November 7 and December 5.

"There's not an awful lot of spaces where women are encouraged to undress, to be sexy, unless it's a space where they're expected to look a certain way," Freida told The Press.

"I was always quite self conscious. I'd never go anywhere without a cardigan on. Through performing you learn to appreciate your body for the way it moves as opposed to how it looks. It's also just extremely creative. It's an art form.

"I as always into art at school. When I found burlesque it was a space where I could be completely free to create costumes, looks, choreography, music choices. You get complete creative freedom and that's been so good for my mental health. Nothing is too much."

Photo of burlesque dancer Freida Nipples by Daisy Daydream at Impossible Bar, York.

Describing her influences, she added: "I grew up with my Grandad watching Marilyn Monroe films but I also loved Jane Russell. I also love Angelina Jolie, I always see her as a modern femme fatale."

And, in a world that expects women to bow down to societal pressures and body image, Freida said burlesque only asks that you turn up as you are.

"There's so many pressures," Freida said.

"I'm not saying you do burlesque and it's this magic fix to feeling good about your body all the time - but being around other women who are on that journey to accept themselves as opposed to fighting to fit into the box can be a really healthy thing to be around."

When asked what's next for Freida Nipples, she told of her dream to host introduction to burlesque sessions for people of all shapes and sizes and continue bringing fun to hen parties.

Photo of burlesque dancer Freida Nipples by Daisy Daydream at Impossible Bar, York.

Freida said: "As an art form you have so much freedom. People have no idea how much work goes into a piece because it can be five minutes. People don't realise how much work goes into that five minutes. A costume itself can cost thousands of pounds."

Freida will be joined by Havana Hurricane and Demi Noire at her next show with tickets available via Eventbrite (www.eventbrite.com/e/impossible-burlesque-tickets-164139787523).