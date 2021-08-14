A YORK tapas bar wants increase its outdoor seating and keep its roof terrace open for longer.

Mehmet Simsek, of Trio in Whip-Ma-Whop-Ma Gate, has applied to the City of York Council to change the terms of the restaurant's licence.

He wants to extend the time alcohol can be served from 23.30pm to 1am and also keep its roof terrace open longer.

The application to the council states Mr Simsek wishes to "bring the rooftop terrace into line with the rest of the premises – so that the doors to the roof terrace shall no longer have to be closed and remain closed after 21.00 hours each day and customers will be allowed to use the roof terrace after 21.00 hours each day."

He is also applying for an extension of the licensed area to include an outside ground floor area.

The Licensing Application Register and Record can be viewed by prior arrangement with City of York Council Licensing Section (Tel: 01904 552512) at Hazel Court EcoDepot, James Street, York, YO10 3DS between 8.30am and 5pm Monday to Friday.

Representations to this application can be made in writing by any responsible authority or any other person to City of York Council Licensing Services, Hazel Court EcoDepot, James Street, York, YO10 3DS or by e-mail to licensing.unit@york.gov.uk

Representations must be received by no later than August 21 2021 - being within a 28 day period beginning the first day after the application is made.