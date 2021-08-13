A serving police officer and a three-year-old child have been found dead.
West Mercia Police confirmed the 39-year-old officer and the child were found at an address in Kidderminster, Worcestershire, on Friday.
Police attended the property following welfare concerns.
The deaths are currently being treated as “unexplained”.
In a statement on Twitter, West Mercia Police said: “Earlier today we attended an address in Cairndhu Drive in Kidderminster following concerns for the welfare of a man and young child.
“On arrival officers found the man, aged 39, and a three-year-old child had sadly passed away. The man was a serving West Mercia Police officer.
“We have launched an investigation into the deaths, which are currently being treated as unexplained. It is with great sadness that we share this news today.
“Whilst the circumstances surrounding the deaths are not fully known, this is clearly a tragic incident. Our deepest condolences are with the officer’s family, friends and colleagues.”
