FANS of vinyl records and CDs are in for a treat when a music stall opens at York's Shambles Market for one day only.
Oxfam's Goodramgate store will be setting up its first ever pop-up music stall at Shambles Market on Friday, September 10.
On sale will be a a wide range of cds and vinyl records.
Sandy Morey, manager of Oxfam in Goodramgate, said: "There will be all kinds for sale - classical, popular, folk, jazz, blues, punk, metal and lots more.
"There will also be a selection of sheet music and we even have a number of vintage ‘78rpm discs too!"
She added: "The public have been very generous in making huge donations to us so we are eager to turn these records, cds and the sheet music into funds to help Oxfam’s work in developing countries."
She said she hoped people would support Oxfam's first market music stall, adding: "Everything will be available at great prices, for great causes".
