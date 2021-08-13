YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 rate has increased further - as more cases continue to be confirmed in the area.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) show that the city's rate has increased by two, taking it to 346.9. This remains above the UK national average rate, which is currently 288.3 cases per 100,000 population.
The PHE data shows that 80 more cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 18,539.
In North Yorkshire the rate has dropped by five, taking it to 264.7 cases per 100,000 population. A further 170 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 46,126.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has increased by five, taking it to 375.9 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 182 cases recorded in the area.
