THE family of an RAF veteran ended a 76-year wait to help him celebrate his 100th birthday in style.

RAF veteran Frederick Arthur Smith, Fred, who lives in Haxby, celebrated his 100th Birthday with a party for family, friends, and Masonic brethren in the Halifax Suite at the Yorkshire Air Museum, where proceedings began with a very special presentation.

Fred’s immediate family had decided that after waiting for 76 years since the end of the Second World War it was time for him to receive his due recognition from the nation, having not previously received or requested his war medals.

They had secretly applied to the MOD and received the medals and a commendation.

The medals that Fred was about to receive were the defence medal and war medal.

But the surprise did not stop there as the museum helped them arrange for Wing Commander Howard Newbould who had served on operations in Kosovo, Kuwait, Iraq and Afghanistan, and is Station Commander at RAF Linton on Ouse to present them. He spoke of the rarity of the presentation of these medals and the great honour it gave him personally to do so, which was clear for all to see.

Fred's son, Martin, said: "My dad forever the service man stood smartly to attention, and the Wing Commander brought a smile to everyone’s faces when he instructed Fred to “stand easy”, before continuing in giving glowing praise his service to his country."

Fred joined the RAF in 1940 at18 and went on to become a wireless operator in India, decoding encrypted Japanese messages. He returned to Britain in 1946.

He was married to Sheila who died at 80 in 2007. They have three children, Roger, 70, Martin, 67 and Rose, 56- with seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Another special guest at Fred's party was Martin Withers DFC (Squadron Leader Retired), a Falklands War veteran.

The family were entertained by the York Philharmonic Male Voice Choir, who they have sponsored the for many years, and tucked in to a birthday cake, arranged by Martin's wife, Helen, which was decorated with symbols representing Fred’s life, including a Lysander aeroplane, his RAF wings, the Square and Compass and his beloved boxer dog. There was even a cheeky reference to his early working life with a bicycle and a bomb, referring to a stint as a delivery boy in his younger days.