A WALKING stick, an e-scooter and a front door were involved in crimes punished at York Magistrates Court recently.
Howard Michael Curcher, 57, of Brailsford Crescent, Clifton, was given a 16-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months on condition he does 150 hours’ unpaid work.
He admitted assaulting a man and having a walking stick as an offensive weapon.
He must pay £150 compensation, a £128 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
The walking stick was confiscated.
Sean Simon Stack, 30, of no fixed address, admitted stealing an e-scooter and using threatening words and behaviour, both offences committed at Go Outdoors, Foss Bank, York.
He was jailed for eight weeks and ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge.
Kaydie Brolly, 30, of Bramham Road, Chapelfields, was given an eight-week prison sentence suspended for six months.
She admitted criminal damage to the value of £200 to the front door of a city centre council house.
She was ordered to pay £200 compensation.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.