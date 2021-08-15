A WALKING stick, an e-scooter and a front door were involved in crimes punished at York Magistrates Court recently.

Howard Michael Curcher, 57, of Brailsford Crescent, Clifton, was given a 16-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months on condition he does 150 hours’ unpaid work.

He admitted assaulting a man and having a walking stick as an offensive weapon.

He must pay £150 compensation, a £128 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

The walking stick was confiscated.

Sean Simon Stack, 30, of no fixed address, admitted stealing an e-scooter and using threatening words and behaviour, both offences committed at Go Outdoors, Foss Bank, York.

He was jailed for eight weeks and ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge.

Kaydie Brolly, 30, of Bramham Road, Chapelfields, was given an eight-week prison sentence suspended for six months.

She admitted criminal damage to the value of £200 to the front door of a city centre council house.

She was ordered to pay £200 compensation.