TWO men have been jailed by York magistrates for at least half a year each.
A shop thief who armed himself with a knife has been jailed for 29 weeks.
Liam Michael Smith, 32, of no fixed address, admitted stealing two jumpers worth £560 from Sports Direct on Coney Street, York, and having a Stanley knife in public, both on July 2.
He also admitted eight charges of shop theft on different dates in different parts of the city and failure to attend York Magistrates Court for an earlier hearing.
In addition to the prison sentence, he was ordered to pay a total of £259.09 compensation.
Jamie Norris, 30, of Corlett Court, Foxwood, was jailed for 26 weeks.
He admitted sending a threatening text message to a woman.
At the time he was on a suspended prison sentence imposed by Humber magistrates.
He was jailed for 18 weeks for the new offence, plus eight weeks previously suspended and was made subject to a three-year restraining order banning him from contacting the woman. He was also ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.