IT IS our 50th wedding anniversary in October and we are trying to find my best man John Lack.
He lived in Kingsway North and worked at Vickers Instruments and then the dole office in Piccadilly.
He moved to Sheffield and then to either Cumbria or Lancashire.
If anyone has information we would love to get in touch with him to invite him to come and celebrate with us.
Dave Nicholson,
Langdale Avenue,
Burnholme,
York
Can you help Dave. Do you know Jack. Get in touch and we can pass on details. Email: maxine.gordon@thepress.co.uk
