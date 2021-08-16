COUNCIL chiefs are urging York residents to exercise more for their physical and mental wellbeing - with a campaign and two grant schemes available for sports clubs.

The campaign, #WhatsMyNextStep, aims to encourage people to get more active outdoors, whether it’s getting off the bus one stop earlier, or cycling instead of driving.

The grant schemes are calling for sports clubs to apply for up to £500 from the council’s Small Grants Fund, to further their work in reducing health inequalities in York, and up to £1,000 from the Hub Club Fund, to allow clubs to offer a wider range of activities to draw new members.

Councillor Darryl Smalley, executive member for culture, leisure and communities at City of York Council, said: “A little goes a long way and these two council grants aim to ensure more people can boost their physical and emotional wellbeing by getting more exercise at local organisations’ venues.”

Public Health England’s data on York’s activity levels and figures from Sport England, show that the recommended activity levels - three hours of exercise per week - are being met by fewer people than before the pandemic.

Cllr Carol Runciman, executive member for health and adult social care at the council, said: “We know that the older someone is and the more long-term conditions they have - reduced levels of activity will impact on our strength, stamina, suppleness and skill, and it also has a direct impact on cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and cancer.”

The deadline to apply for the grants is August 31, at www.york.gov.uk/activities-clubs/sports-clubs-grant-funds. For ideas on how to include more exercise in your life visit: www.livewellyork.co.uk/WhatsMyNextStep