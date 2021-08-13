A FORMER bank and travel agency in York city centre could be redeveloped into a major restaurant or bar.

Property investment and development specialist Helmsley Group says it plans to bring a new leisure operator to the building on the corner of Nessgate and Low Ousegate, formerly occupied by Thomas Cook and Royal Bank of Scotland.

The Thomas Cook branch has lain empty since it closed down in September 2019 while the Royal Bank of Scotland announced earlier this year that its branch in Nessgate - the bank’s only branch in York -would shut on June 15.

A spokesperson for Helmsley said it was launching ‘The Coach House’ to the market after acquiring the prominent three-storey building, whose ground floor alone offered more than 3,300 sq ft of open-plan floor space with capacity for almost 150 customers.

There was also another 1,668 sq ft of basement space, they said.

“The purchase of the building by Helmsley follows its ongoing strategy of investing in key strategic sites in York on behalf of its investors,” they said.

“This includes the recent acquisition of a number of buildings on nearby Coney Street.”

Helmsley Group director Ed Harrowsmith said The Coach House was a ‘rare and exceptional leisure opportunity for a forward thinking and prominent leisure operator to open a significant bar and / or restaurant in the heart of York’s thriving retail core.’

He said:“As Covid-19 restrictions ease, we are seeing returning levels of confidence, with more people visiting city centres such as York for both work and leisure purposes.

“Helmsley continues to work positively with our investors and city stakeholders to ensure York and the wider region continue to ‘build back better’ and support the economic recovery.

“This development is yet another example of this.”

The spokesperson said Pudney Shuttleworth and Reesdenton had been appointed as joint agents to market the premises.

David Thompson, of Reesdenton, said: “The Coach House is a fantastic development by Helmsley Group in a prime location in York city centre.

“The marketing of 1 Coney Street, recently acquired by Helmsley received strong interest from restaurants across York and beyond, and we expect the same for this very prominent property.”

Richard Shuttleworth, of Pudney Shuttleworth, said: “With significant ceiling heights, excellent ancillary basement space and rear access for servicing and deliveries, The Coach House offers a first-class opportunity for an occupier to put their own stamp on what will undoubtedly become one of York’s most popular leisure destinations.”

Mr Shuttleworth added that prospective occupiers for the building were being advised to move quickly as the property was already generating high levels of interest.