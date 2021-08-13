THE total death toll from Covid in the City of York Council area has reached almost 400 - the vast majority of people dying in hospital and care homes.
The authority's latest Covid data tracker report says that 398 Covid-19 deaths were recorded for residents living in its area up to July 30, and registered up to August 7, according to Office for National Statistics data.
It said an additional death from earlier in 2021 had been included in the data.
It said 229 of those deaths happened in hospital, 136 in care homes, eight in a hospice and 25 at home or elsewhere.
It said the estimated number of deaths per 100,000 of population in York was 188.61, which was lower than the national average of 234.14.
The report revealed that the average age of York residents who died was 82.1, with an age range for fatalities of 40-104.
"The age profile of the CYC residents who have died is older than the national average," it said.
"79.4 per cent were aged 75+ compared with 72.7 per cent nationally.
"47.8 per cent of the CYC residents who died were male. The national average is 54.4 per cent."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.