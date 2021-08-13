A GROUP of sixth form students embarked on a sponsored walk to raise money and awareness for Yorkshire’s biggest domestic and sexual abuse charity.

The teens are completing a social action project for National Citizenship Service’s summer programme (NCS), led by Tilly Wilson-Moss, 16, of Archbishop Holgate’s CE School Sixth Form, along with Maddison Guppy, 16, of Outwood Easingwold Sixth Form, which they have named ‘Rose and Thorn’.

As part of the project, they walked 24km over three days from York College to the Minster and back, to raise money for IDAS, due to the average age of domestic abuse victims ranging between 18-24.

Tilly said: “We wanted to raise awareness about domestic abuse because it is a taboo subject that is relevant to today, but you don’t hear much about it- as we have known people who have personal experiences with domestic abuse, we wanted to let people affected know that there is a charity here in York who can help.

“Rose and Thorn is our project name, because relationships can appear beautiful on the surface but can be harmful underneath.”

Maddison said: “The walk was the main priority of the project but we also handed out IDAS leaflets at the Minster so people know where they can receive help.”

IDAS is the largest specialist charity in Yorkshire, based in York, supporting those affected by domestic abuse and sexual violence, providing refuge accommodation, mentoring, group work and a confidential helpline.

They receive over 20,000 helpline calls and provide direct support to over 10,000 people in the community each year.

While recognising that most victims are women and children, they also encourage men and LBGT+ victims to come forward.

Sarah Hill, CEO of IDAS, said: “We have seen an increase in the number of people needing our support over the last year and we know that being locked in with perpetrators over the last 18 months has been a nightmare for many victims.

“We also know that many young people are subject to abuse in their relationships and that 16 – 25 year old women are more likely to be abused than any other group.

“So, it’s brilliant that young people got together to fundraise for our life-saving services in this way in their summer holidays – thanks to each and every one of you for doing this for IDAS.”

The NCS youth summer programme, funded by the government, gives 16-17 year olds the chance to organise a project without adult supervision to help their community, and learn key skills, business skills, and meet new people.

The group undertook the walk last week from Tuesday to Thursday, but you can still show your support by going to their Just Giving page at: justgiving.com/fundraising/roseandthornwalk and make a pledge.