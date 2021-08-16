GROUSE moor managers have welcomed official confirmation that 2021 has been another record-breaking year for hen harrier breeding - including in North Yorkshire.
Natural England confirmed that 84 chicks fledged from 24 nests across several parts of the north of England. Of the 24 successful nests, 19 of them are on moors actively managed for red grouse, including in North Yorkshire.
Amanda Anderson, director of the Moorland Association, said: “We are absolutely delighted that the number of chicks has surpassed our own expectations. This is testament to the hard work of land managers who are committed to doing their bit to help rebuild the hen harrier population.
"It is a significant moment and everyone who wants to see more harriers can take heart from this.”
This is the fourth year in a row that hen harrier breeding has increased and reflects the progress of the Defra-led hen harrier Recovery Action Plan.
Part of the plan is the Hen Harrier brood management trial, which aims to investigate the feasibility and effect of taking eggs from nesting the harriers in the wild, rearing them in captivity and releasing them to become healthy adults.
