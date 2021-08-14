Three men have been locked up recently by North Yorkshire magistrates.
Matthew Paul Foreman, 41, was jailed for four months.
He gave his address as Changing Lives Hostel, Union Terrace, central York, when he admitted having a lock knife in Clarence Street on May 30 and failure to attend court on June 17. He was also ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge.
Nathan Thomas O’Brien, 29, of Burlington Avenue, Tang Hall, was jailed for 16 weeks.
He admitted harassing a woman and breaching sex offender regulations by not telling the police of his alias.
He was made subject to a five-year restraining order protecting the woman, and ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge.
Homeless Kenneth Stephen Fowler, 63, was jailed for 12 weeks for vandalising a caravan. He admitted causing criminal damage to the value of £346.71 in Knaresborough on March 10. He was also ordered to pay £100 compensation.
