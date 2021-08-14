A SMASH hit West End comedy - The Play That Goes Wrong - is coming to a York stage in September as part of its 2021 UK tour.

York’s Grand Opera House is reopening on Monday, September, 13, after 18 months’ closure due to the Covid restrictions, with the Woman in Black.

But the West End production of The Play That Goes Wrong will be wooing audiences from Tuesday, September 28 to Sunday, October 3.

The current production of The Play That Goes Wrong opened on Tuesday, July 31 in Canterbury - after three previously sold-out tours.

Celestine Dubruel, communications officer at Ambassadors Theatre Group, which runs York Grand Opera House, said: “We are delighted to be reopening in September with the Woman in Black. I think people are becoming more and more confident about going out again and we are making sure it is safe. We are really, really happy to be reopening again, the theatre feels like home to us.”

Set in the fictional Cornley Drama Society, the comedy tells the story of accident prone actors trying to put on a 1920s murder mystery, ‘The Murder at Haversham Manor’, but everything goes wrong.

From its humble beginnings of just four paying customers in a London fringe venue, The Old Red Lion theatre in 2012, the show has gone on to win multiple awards, including the 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy and a Tony Award for the Broadway production, with versions in more than 35 countries and across six continents.

It was created by a group of drama school graduates who set up a company called ‘Mischief'. The group has gone on to air a six-part TV series, The Goes Wrong Show, on BBC One, receiving a 2020 TV Choice Award nomination for Best Comedy. Call Box Office 0844 871 7615 or atgtickets.com/York