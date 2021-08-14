A MAN caused chaos on the York Inner Ring Road when he sat down in the middle of Foss Islands Road.

But David Smiley was only ordered to pay £239 when he appeared before York Magistrates’ Court to answer for his behaviour.

District judge Adrian Lower said the 49-year-old had “deliberately” stopped traffic on July 26.

Police had to be called to deal with the situation and eventually Smiley was arrested.

The judge said "someone who wants to walk into traffic and sit down on a busy road” was often making a cry for help.

But defence solicitor Kevin Blount said the incident was about a mobile phone.

Smiley had had an accident while riding his bicycle and had injured his leg, the court heard.

During the incident, he had lost his mobile phone.

“He doesn’t have a clear recollection of why he was doing what he was doing, but thinks he was trying to find his mobile phone,” said the solicitor.

“He was wandering around in the middle of the street.”

Smiley has a long-standing problem with alcohol, he said.

He had recently been diagnosed as having diabetes which had led to him curtailing and controlling his drinking.

Smiley, who gave his address as Ponderosa Caravan Site, Goose Lane, Sutton-on-the-Forest, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly.

He had many previous convictions for similar offences and the latest conviction had been in 2019, the court heard.

The only punishments allowed by law for being drunk and disorderly are a fine or a discharge.

The judge told him: “You fell off your bike, you lost your phone, you began drinking, or perhaps you began drinking before you fell off your bike.

“I am sure you caused a lot of disruption to other road users by stopping traffic.

“I only hope you recognise what a fool you made of yourself.”

He fined Smiley £120 and ordered him to pay a £34 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Mr Blount said Smiley lives on benefits.

In addition to a drink problem, he also had a number of mental health problems.

He had not behaved logically on July 26, Mr Blount added.