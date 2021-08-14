THE new design of York's Brollywalk definitely has people buzzing.

The Coppergate Centre's fifth design of the summer sports a black and yellow theme to raise awareness about the importance of protecting bees.

Thought to be the only Brollywalk in the world that changes regularly throughout the summer, the umbrellas also have images of bees to support York BID's bee trail, Buzz about York.

BID has also placed floral planters, benches, a deckchair, and a wrapped window in the former Bagel Nash store around York to promote the message of creating a bee friendly city.

Pippa Unwin, of the Coppergate Centre, said: “Bringing nature into the city centre is such a positive message, and our hanging baskets are adding a flurry of summer colour to the Coppergate Centre. We thought there would be no better way to support the BID’s messaging than with our own colourful displays.”

The displays are designed to be photogenic to encourage people to want to share photos across social media to pass along the message.

Carl Alsop, operations manager for York BID said: “Adding the umbrellas raises the profile even higher- the yellow and black umbrellas are really impactful above Coppergate walk - and people were taking photographs even as they were being hung.

“We’re absolutely delighted to have had so much support from the Coppergate team for our Buzz About York initiative – not only with the planters and benches, but also with our giant deckchair that makes for great photos,”

So far this year, the Brollywalk’s designs have displayed wizard golf umbrellas and broomsticks, rainbows, tennis balls, and Olympic rings.