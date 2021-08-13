A MAJOR department store is extending its click and collect parcel collection service partnership with a well-known local food store chain in York.

Customers will now be able to use a further seven branches of Co-op in the city to pick up and return their John Lewis delivery items.

The move comes after John Lewis York permanently closed their store at Vangarde earlier this year having first opened in the city in 2014, employing 209 people.

The John Lewis Click and Collect delivery and returns service is now available at Co-op in Broadway in Fulford; Beagle Ridge Drive in Foxwood; at York Road, Acomb; at its petrol filling station store in Boroughbridge Road; at the Upper Poppleton store; and in Clarence Street close to York Hospital and also at the Heworth store, which are the latest Co-op stores to add the service.

The move forms part of Co-op’s commitment to working with partners to create additional services in store and, developing a compelling convenience offer to serve its communities.

Claire Keen, Co-op Partnership Manager, said: “With our stores located at the heart of local communities, ease, choice and convenience is at the very core of our approach.

"Co-op is working to develop new and innovative ways to provide added services in local stores, and our partnership with John Lewis forms part of our work to create a compelling offer to serve our members and customers, conveniently.”

The move forms part of a phased roll-out which will see the total number of John Lewis Click and Collect locations at Co-op stores increase to approaching 650 by the end 2021, providing convenient parcel collection services in hundreds of communities across the UK.