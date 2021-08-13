ONE more death related to Covid-19 has been recorded at a hospital in the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

The latest data from NHS England confirms that the one further death takes the total for the pandemic at the York trust to 611.

The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.

There have been 15 more Covid deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.

Across England, a further 61 people who have tested positive for Covid-19 have died, taking the total number of deaths at hospitals in the country to 89,214.

The dates of death range from July 30 - August 12.

Their families have been informed.