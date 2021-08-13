AFTER an unexpected year out, the team behind the York National Book Fair are "excited" to bring back the city's annual event.

The Book Fair, which a range of showcases books, maps, ephemera and prints, will return to the Knavesmire Suite at York Racecourse on September 10 and 11.

Last year was the first time in its 47 year history that the well-known September fair has had to be cancelled, but the organisers said they are "delighted" that this year’s event can go ahead as planned.

Co-organiser and York-based bookseller, Janette Ray, said: "The York Book Fair Team has been working to make sure visitors feel comfortable at this year’s fair whilst browsing and buying.

"The stands will be spaced well apart and the floor plan has been tweaked so the aisles between stands are wider than usual.

"We are mindful that, despite the enthusiasm to get back to real book fairs as an alternative to online purchasing, we also need to be cautious in how things are organised.

"Visitors can be assured that this September’s fair will sport all its usual attractions at the event."

Held over two days, around 170 of this country's leading booksellers offer for sale a diversity of books, as well as maps and prints, ranging in price from just a few pounds up to tens of thousands of pounds.

There will also be a range of trade stands selling marbled papers and binding materials. Providers of services to the book trade including software and packaging material suppliers will also be present.

The book fair venue has unlimited free parking - but also a free shuttle bus running from the Memorial Gardens every 20 minutes, dependent on the traffic.

Entrance to the event is £2 on the door and tickets can be re-used all weekend. Advance free tickets can be downloaded from the Book Fair's website.

The event is organised by the Provincial Booksellers Fairs.