THE former New Look shop in the city centre is set to be brought back into use by two York property companies.
Grantside and North Star have formed another joint venture to buy the empty shop on Parliament Street.
It was previously owned by Tameside Metropolitan Borough Council.
Leading architects Vincent & Brown and DPP Planning have now been instructed to review options to bring this vacant building back into use.
Options being explored include reconfiguring the 15,530 sq ft building into retail, leisure or hospitality uses on the ground and basement floors.
Plans may also include repurposing the upper floors for residential use - suitable for holiday and short-term letting with a separate entrance.
Steve Davis, MD of Grantside said: “As York companies, we are very excited to bring this vacant building back into use and bring new life into the City Centre.
"It has been underutilised for many years and this is a fantastic opportunity for us to deliver its full potential."
This acquisition follows recent joint ventures by the two companies to buy the former Mecca bingo hall on Fishergate and a listed building on Clifford Street.
